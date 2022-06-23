WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) — The city of Wills Point has issued Stage 1 mandatory drought restrictions effective immediately, citing the extreme heat and dry conditions.

The purpose of these restrictions, according to Mayor Mark Turner, is to conserve the available water supply and “to create a reprieve for the operations of city equipment.”

Beginning Thursday, June 23, and lasting indefinitely, the following water use restrictions are in effect for all residential, business and government properties:

Residents can use their irrigation system before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on the calendar day that corresponds with their house number (i.e. June 23rd – odd number addresses, June 24th – even number addresses)

City crews will prioritize response to repairs and leaks

The City will monitor Stage 1 compliance

The city also felt it was necessary to clarify that during these restrictions, commercial car washes and landscape nurseries will not be impacted. Residents are also encouraged to follow the following water conservation measures:

No digging in any utility easement which could contain water lines without prior approval from the utilities superintendent if deemed an emergency

Avoid water runoff on streets and sidewalks

Check for water leaks around your home

Wash full loads in your laundry and dishwasher

The city stated that citizens will be informed of any changes in the drought restriction stages should the need arise. If current restrictions are effective, further restrictions could be averted, which have mandatory orders and fines associated with non-compliance.

For any questions or concerns, please call the City of Wills Point Utilities Department at 903-873-2578. Updates can also be found on the city website or Facebook.