VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 28-year-old man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Van Zandt County on Thursday morning at 2:13 a.m.

The wreck happened on FM 17 approximately two miles south of Grand Saline.

DPS investigation shows that Austin Moore, 28, was traveling north on FM 17 in a 2002 Ford F-150. While traveling north, the Ford drove partially off the roadway into the east ditch, the release stated.

Moore then overcorrected to the left and traveled off the roadway into the west ditch where the vehicle struck a power pole and a large boulder, according to DPS.

The truck caught on fire after impact, according to officials.

Moore of Wills Point, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 22-year-old Tatum Reed of Canton, was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.