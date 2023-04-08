MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – Wings Over Pegasus flew over Murchison to support rescued horses on Saturday.

“With my husband being a pilot, he came up with the idea about 10 years ago to start you know kind of doing the flying and it turned into a full-blown air show,” said president of The Pegasus Project, Allyson DeCanio.

The air show is a way the horse rescue, Pegasus Project, raises funds to care for their countless horses on their property.

“We typically have 50 horses or so on the premises on any given time. Our annual budget is between five and $700,000, so we have to raise that money,” added DeCanio.

Every penny raised from the event counts, and goes straight to helping the furry friends at Pegasus Project.

“My horse Reese, her story is just crazy. She was neglected and stayed out here I think for five years in training and then I was able to adopt her,” said event guest Miranda Reeves.

Whether you had a special tie to “Pegasus Project”, or just came out for a good time, there was lots to see.

“We have airshow acts that are professional airshow performers. We have a little miniature donkey named Pegasito that’s in a kissing booth. We have an Easter egg hunt we an Easter bunny, and we do face painting, so there’s lots of fun things for kids and adults,” explained DeCanio.

Everyone involved said they are looking forward to doing it all over again next time.