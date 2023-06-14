TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The winner of the Cattle Barons 2023 Truck Charitable Raffle was presented with the keys to a new GMC truck.

The brand new 2023 GMC Sierra Elevation Edition Crew Cab was donated by Hall GMC located at 3010 SSW Loop 323 in Tyler. Over 500 tickets were sold for the raffle, raising around $50,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Tiara Spilman was awarded the keys to the brand-new truck won in the raffle on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at a presentation held at Hall GMC. Spilman said that this was her first time purchasing tickets for the raffle.