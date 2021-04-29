Winning $3 million lottery ticket sold in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – A lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold at the Mount Pleasant Travel Center.

The ticket was bought from 2011 N. Jefferson Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The winner remains anonymous, but did claim the prize on April 21.

According to the Texas Lottery, the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 3,000,000.

There have only been three top prizes claimed so far. The other two were sold in Baytown and Houston last year.

There is only one more $3 million ticket left to be won in that game, according to the Texas Lottery.

Just last month, another big winning ticket was sold in East Texas. A $1 million lottery ticket was sold in Canton at the Twin Stop 3 at 490 W. State Highway 243.