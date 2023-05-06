WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Winnsboro Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to a fire at Keller Creamery around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night until it was put out early Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Winnsboro VFD, it took over 35 personnel until 3:00 a.m. to get control of the fire. Winnsboro VFD added that no employees or firefighters were injured.

Officials said that fire departments from Winnsboro, Perryville, Ogburn, South Franklin and Mt. Vernon responded to the scene with Christus EMS Unit 21 and Winnsboro Police Department.