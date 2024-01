WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Winnsboro ISD is mourning the loss of an elementary student.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of one of our Winnsboro Elementary Students,” the district said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family.”

The school will have counselors available to help students and staff.

“Please keep the family and the school community in your thoughts and prayers,” Winnsboro ISD said.