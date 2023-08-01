WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – We are now in the month of August, which means that the new school year is right around the corner.

Winnsboro ISD said it can’t come soon enough.

“We are very, very excited,” said Adriana Weems, Director of Communications, Winnsboro ISD.

It’s almost time for students in East Texas to head back to the classroom and crack open the books.

“Teachers have been up here already working in their rooms trying to get them ready before we start next week,” said Kim Nash, Winnsboro Junior High Principal.

Students and staff for Winnsboro ISD return to school on August 15th.

Weems said everyone is getting ready to hear the school bells ring.

“We’re excited for them to come back,” Weems said. “ I think we’ve got some great stuff going on in the district that they can really be proud of.”

The district made several improvements during the summer months.

A big project is a meat lab facility.

“We’re super excited about the meat lab,” Weems added. “They started construction on that at the end of the school year. It’s due to be complete here relatively soon. We will be able to offer classes as a part of that.

The school tells KETK the facility will offer something new and innovated for its students.

It’s set to be complete sometime in October.

There’s also much-needed upgrades to campuses.

“A big one is replaced the awning at our intermediate campus,” Weems said. “There’s an awning that connects the walkway to the main building to the cafeteria, so we replaced that.”

With the devastating impacts of a storm affecting much of the Como-Pickton ISD campus including its football field and football facilities.

School officials at Winnsboro ISD tell KETK that Como-Pickton ISD will be able to use their football field and its facilities for the upcoming season.

Weems said its something the school wanted to do.

“Allowing them to still be able to have home games close to home,” Weems added.

Making sure every student gets a chance at a normal school year.

Even though, the meat processing facility isn’t done yet.

Winnsboro ISD also said it will still allow classes to happen inside the completed parts when school is officially in session.