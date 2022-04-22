WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, East Texans broke out their sneakers to join Winnsboro ISD and their inaugural Autism Acceptance Fun Run.

Hundreds gathered at the high school’s track and celebrated the contributions of those with autism and other special needs in the community.

Organizers said the event was a great way to show the community the importance of caring for each individual student.

“I love events like this that bring the community together so that these kids feel part of the community and not different,” said Ruth Rohrbach, a positive behavior specialist. “We’re all in this together and people can see people that normally don’t interact with those who have intellectual or physical disabilities they can see that these people also contribute to the community.”

Winnsboro ISD organizers said they hope to do more in the next coming years.