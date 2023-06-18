Photo of a house on Main Street in Winnsboro damaged by severe weather.

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Mayor of Winnsboro Andrea Newsom declared a state of disaster for the city on Friday following Thursday’s severe weather.

The mayor’s declaration said the following:

“WHEREAS, the City of Winnsboro on June 16th 2023 suffered widespread and severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property (or there is imminent threat of same) resulting from severe weather. and; WHEREAS, the Mayor of the City of Winnsboro has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of the people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Mayor Andrea Newsom

The decision to declare a state of disaster was also made in several other communities like Upshur, Marion and Morris counties who also got hit by severe weather this week.

On Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster proclamation for Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Upshur and Wood counties after East Texas was hit by severe weather this week.