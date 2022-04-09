WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Winnsboro Parks & Recreation was selected for a $300,000 Texas Parks and Wildlife Grant to help improve Lions Park.
The project proposed by Winnsboro Parks & Recreation ranked 2nd out of 28 entries.
“We are so proud, grateful and excited for all that this will mean for the park,” Winnsboro Parks & Recreation said in a Facebook post.
The initial site plan lists some of the renovations that will begin in 2023 including:
- Resurfaced tennis courts with basketball hoops added
- A new playground
- Walkways and amenities throughout the baseball fields
The city of Winnsboro was also the recipient of another grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. They received a $150,000 small community grant for its Lion’s Park project. Proposed developments include site preparation, multi-use sports court, pedestrian trail, site furnishings, native landscaping, signage, playground equipment and lighting.