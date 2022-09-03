WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Winnsboro Memorial Intermediate School installed a Bookworm Vending Machine on Thursday, and officials said it is being used as a positive reward-based system to acknowledge students.

Officials said the vending machine will help faculty and staff in “reinforcing and acknowledge students who demonstrate positive character traits or meet one of their academic, social, or behavioral goals.”

Every employee at the school from custodians to administrators have been provided tokens to issue to students that demonstrate courage, trustworthiness, integrity, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, good citizenship, school pride, or gratitude character traits.

“When a student is identified as demonstrating a positive character trait or meeting one of their goals, the student will utilize their token to redeem a free book,” officials said. “The vending machine was strategically placed in the main corridor of the building to serve as a constant reminder to students that there are rewards for their behavior and progress.”

The book vending machine was purchased after the school was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Texas Community Bancshares Foundation last spring.

“Many of our families do not have the luxury of owning many books for their children to read or have the gas money or time to drive to the library. This vending machine serves as a great opportunity to put books in the hands of our students,” WISD Grant Specialist Pam Gambrel said.