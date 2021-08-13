Winona football program raises money through scrimmage for 6-year-old battling cancer

WINONA, Texas (KETK)- We are just two weeks away from local football season, and schools are starting to hold scrimmages in preparation. Mineola and Winona went head-to-head today, but the wildcats football program used it as an opportunity to raise money for the opposing team.

Mineola’s head football coach, Luke Blackwell’s 6-year-old son Jase was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

“We’ve been receiving treatments for a month now, so essentially we’re a month and a couple of days in at this point,” said Blackwell.

While going through these challenges with his son, he is also preparing his teams for their upcoming season.

This was their first scrimmage of the year, but they put the competition aside and came together for a family in need. Blackwell said he is overwhelmed by the generosity of this community, “…it has been really inspiring for us, and it’s been a big help. And just helping us to meet some of those challenges,” he adds.

The game was free, but they encouraged making a donation upon entering the stadium. If you would like to help the Blackwell family, you can do so through their GoFundMe.