Winona ISD announces death of student

WINONA, Texas (KETK)- The Winona Independent School District said one of their students passed away on Thursday.

“Winona ISD is heartbroken by the loss of one of our students today,” stated the superintendent, Damenion Miller.

The district was notified that Chris Gatlin passed away from his injuries after being in a car crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Counselors will be made available for staff and students as needed throughout the week,” said the district.

They also asked that the community respect the family’s privacy.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

Donations can be made through Cash App: $amandagatlin84