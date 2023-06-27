WINONA, Texas (KETK) – Winona High School announced on Tuesday they welcomed a new principal.

Mark Hageman comes to the district from Chapel Hill ISD, and has spent 18 years working in education.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead such a vibrant and dynamic school community,” Hageman said. “Winona High School has a tradition of excellence, and I am committed to continuing that tradition while also promoting innovation and growth.”

The district said Hageman is a firm believer in preparing students to be critical thinkers and problem solvers, equipping them with knowledge and skills for today’s world. He earned a Bachelor of Science at Stephen F. Austin State University, and is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Winona High School staff and students are thrilled to welcome Mr. Hageman to their community, and are looking forward to working with him to build a bright and successful future for the Winona High School,” the district said.