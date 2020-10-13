Winona issues boil water notice, school releases early

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – The city of Winona has issued a boil water notice to all of its customers effective immediately.

Customers should boil tap water until further notice, Glenn Trimble, water operations manager, said.

A pump on one of the city’s two water wells needs repairs, he said.

Trimble said it could take a few days before the boil water notices is rescinded.

Winona ISD dismissed classes early Tuesday because of a problem with the water system in the city, the district announced.

Classes at the high school, middle school and elementary campuses were let out in stages beginning at 9:15 a.m.

A volleyball match between Winona and Harmony will take place later Tuesday at the high school as scheduled.