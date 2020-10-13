Winona issues boil water notice, school releases early

Local News

by: Danny Mogle

Posted: / Updated:

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – The city of Winona has issued a boil water notice to all of its customers effective immediately.

Customers should boil tap water until further notice, Glenn Trimble, water operations manager, said.

A pump on one of the city’s two water wells needs repairs, he said.  

Trimble said it could take a few days before the boil water notices is rescinded.

Winona ISD dismissed classes early Tuesday because of a problem with the water system in the city, the district announced.

Classes at the high school, middle school and elementary campuses were let out in stages beginning at 9:15 a.m.

A volleyball match between Winona and Harmony will take place later Tuesday at the high school as scheduled.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51