WINONA, Texas (KETK) – A Winona teen charged with posing a terroristic threat of a school shooting has been found incompetent to stand trial.

The 18-year-old, who police identified as Tyler Tate, was arrested in December after the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip about a possible shooting threat at Winona High School.

According to the sheriff’s office at the time, evidence was gathered including documentation of credible threats of death and/or serious bodily injury to individual students at the high school.

An arrest warrant was signed by Judge Austin Reeve Jackson for terroristic threat, a third degree felony, and issued for Tate.

Tate is still in custody, and has been held on a million dollar bond since his initial arrest in December, and the jury trial has been canceled with the Court’s incompetence finding.