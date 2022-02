EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – Eustace ISD has canceled classes for Thursday in anticipation of incoming winter weather in East Texas.

Eustace Superintendent Coy Holcombe said the day will not have to be made up later and they will make a decision about Friday classes on Thursday.

Several other schools including Groveton, Lindale and New Summerfield have announced that they are actively monitoring weather and will make announcements about classes later.