TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There are preventative steps you can take right now before any winter weather arrives. You can start by checking your vehicle for fresh levels in your liquids and to make sure your antifreeze and windshield wipers are prepared. Auto mechanics are urging East Texans not to wait for the cold weather to arrive.

“Start early because we are seeing supply chain issues and it might not be there tomorrow or the next day, especially as more people get worried about it,” said the owner of Blakeney Hardware, Jason Blakeney.

With the short time to prepare before Thursday, Gary Stewart from Donnybrook Automotive says after last year, you don’t want to be unprepared.

“One of the things that I immediately took care of was making sure that my fuel tank was full, my windshield washer bottle was full of washer fluid with anti-freeze that was good for -32 degrees, below freezing,” said Managing Owner of Stewart Automotive, Gary Stewart.

Make sure you have sub-zero or -32 degree windshield washer fluid and check your wipers to ensure they are in good condition.

“Another big thing to have to is an aerosol windshield defroster. You can buy it at AutoZone and you can buy it at O’Reilly Auto Parts. It’s in an aerosol can and you spray that on the ice on your windshield and it will melt the ice. This is very important to have. Do not throw warm water on your windshield to melt the ice,” said Stewart.

Warming up your car at least 10 to 15 minutes before you leave can help warm up the liquids which allow for maximum performance and heats up your windshield to easily scrape any ice off your windows.

“Also, a little plastic ice scraper with a snow brush; go buy one of those at AutoZone or O’Reilly or somewhere”, said Stewart.

Since battery capacity lessens in cold weather, make sure to also check your battery’s fluids and cables and keep a jumper box in your trunk. The tire air pressure also needs to be maintained at normal levels and check your tire’s tread to ensure enough depth and strong traction on slick roads.

“Basic necessities to keep in your car are food, something non-perishable like candy, chips, things that can last you for over 12 hours. Water and blankets, and toe-warmers. The little pads that you open up at football games and put inside your gloves to keep you warm. They are a great source of supply,” said Blakeney.

The best advice from mechanics and officials is if you do not have to drive, please stay home.