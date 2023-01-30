TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Meals on Wheels East Texas announced they will not be delivering meals on Tuesday due to weather.

A threat of icy conditions has caused many East Texas school districts to have delayed starts or canceled school altogether on Tuesday. Meals on Wheels East Texas hopes suspending deliveries will help ensure the safety of volunteers, drivers and staff.

“Friends, please check on your older and disabled neighbors who live alone and make sure they have adequate heat, blankets, and food for this week’s weather,” they said in a Facebook post. “Neighborly love goes a long way in saving lives and letting folks know they aren’t alone.”

Before announcing this move, Meals on Wheels East Texas took to Facebook Monday morning to say they were experiencing “several volunteer cancellations in Tyler” because of weather and had to pull staff from their desks to cover routes.

Meals on Wheels East Texas usually delivers meals Monday through Thursday. According to their website, their mission is to “empower older and disabled adults to live independently in their own homes by providing nutritious home-delivered meals, safety checks, socialization, and community connection, which result in an enhanced quality of life and purpose as everyday people join us in ministry.”

You can visit the Meals on Wheels East Texas website to learn more.