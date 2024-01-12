SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – With the threat of winter weather looming over much of East Texas early next week, the Smith County Office of Emergency Management is offering tips and information to keep residents safe and informed.

Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore outlined resources and tips available to residents.

For example, Tyler and Smith County have a Cold Weather Response Plan, which serves as a guide to provide useful information to the public. It includes tips on avoiding exposures, recognizing the signs of cold-weather related emergencies and highlights resources available to residents.

“If your power goes out, we do have options,” Moore said. “So Tyler and Smith County created a winter preparation plan, and you can just Google Tyler winter weather plan and it identifies warming centers and also warming shelters. If the need arises, the cities and/or county will open centers or shelters depending on the need.”

You can get weather and emergency information in real time from several sources.

“Google Smith County Smart 911, and it’s a mobile application that the East Texas Council of Governments utilizes for public notification,” Moore said. “So in conjunction with the National Weather Service, there’s also a FEMA mobile application that you can download and use. There’s a National Weather Service mobile application. So you have multiple choices that are free, but those are the three that we utilize most often.”

You can also download KETK’s East Texas Storm Team App for the latest weather news straight from our meteorology team. Meteorologists also recommend keeping a battery-powered NOAA weather radio handy in case of a power outage.

Moore stressed the importance of safety, especially when using heaters and generators. He said a nearby county reported nine homes burning down in a 24-hour period in 2021 because of incorrect use of heating sources.

“By no means am I recommending putting a space heater in your home,” Moore said. “But if you do, ensure there is several feet before there is any type of fuel source. Do not run a generator in your home.”

Low-income households can also take advantage of the Texas Weatherization Assistance Program, which helps with the “weatherization of the homes of low-income elderly and disabled adults and families.”

Moore also recommends people stay home during the worst of the weather if they are able.

“If you don’t have to be on the road, don’t be on the road,” Moore said. “Just mitigate that hazard and stay at home. If you if you do have to be on the road, slow down, put your phone down, pay attention to what you’re doing.”

Stay up to date with KETK for the latest on weather, preparations and resources.