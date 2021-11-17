With labor shortage on the rise, local businesses hope to hire teenagers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – High school-aged students often struggle to find jobs due to their lack of experience, but that might be changing. It is an effect of the pandemic, as employers are desperate to hire right now.

Unemployment rates are slowly dropping while business owners say they are still struggling to find employees.

For decades, Brides & Belles and Tux & Prom @101 in Tyler have been helping dress East Texans for their special moments in life. JoAnn Owers is the owner and says she has been looking to hire someone for a long time now.

“Well, we’ve had a sign up in our window, and I’ve posted on Facebook that I’ve been looking for help. We’ve had a few people come in, but I did have one hire, but I’m still looking for another hire,” said Owers.

And she is not alone. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 800,000 people were unemployed in Texas in September.

“It’s been slow. You know, people haven’t been rushing in to apply for a job,” said Owers.

With the lack of people looking for work, more and more companies accept applications from younger people looking to work.

“Well, a lot of our customers are young. We get high school girls in our store, a big part of our business. I would say half of our business comes from young ladies who are from the ages 15 and 18,” said Owers.

Owers is among those who say she would be open to hiring a younger employee.

“The girls like to have people wait on them, that’s their age. They feel like they can relate to them,” said Owers.

Remaining hopeful the right person will come into the store soon.