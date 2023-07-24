TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Friday Football Fever is just weeks away. As the season gets closer, schools statewide are in need of officials to call the games at every level.

“You have to understand the game and that helps and if you’ve watched it on television,” said a recruiter for the Tyler Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials, Kurt Kitchings.

Claude Brown has a history of playing football and has been a referee in Tyler for three years. He said it’s been an exciting experience.

“The Tyler chapter has classroom training, on-the-field training, training on video and film watching and that’s what really brought me up to speed of learning from the official side,” said Brown.

The state of Texas has experienced a shortage since the pandemic. It’s not a revolving door like it used to be, other officials say many are aging out.

“The average age is like 54 and that’s not ideal. We like younger guys to try and keep up with these younger athletes,” said Kitchings.

The amount of refs on the field has increased from four to seven, needing more recruits.

“Offensive teams throw the ball so much deeper now so you need those officials downfield to kind of monitor that,” said Kitchings.

Anyone interested would not be thrown into varsity games right away, recruits would start at sub-varsity games.

“They kind of take you slow and put you in some sub-varsity games first. Maybe do some middle school games and when you feel comfortable they will gradually move you along,” said Brown.

Recruiters are mostly looking for people who are passionate about the game.

“It’s almost all because you love the game and you want to give something back, yeah you make a little pocket change and that’s nice but it’s mostly just because you want to be involved,” said Kitchings.

Recruiters add that it’s good to have a flexible schedule so you can make it to the games early enough before the game.