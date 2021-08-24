Woden ISD cancels classes for rest of the week due to COVID-19

WODEN, Texas (KETK) – Woden ISD announced Tuesday that they would be canceling classes for the rest of the week.

Classes will resume on Monday, Aug. 30. During the closure, all extracurricular activities are also on hold.

Woden ISD’s top priority is the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and community members. While we understand that this is an inconvenience for families, we hope taking time to deep clean our facilities will help to mitigate the spread of illness.

Statement from Woden ISD Superintendent Brady Taylor

Woden is the second school district this week to close its doors and third overall this young school year. Hughes Springs canceled all events on Monday, including their football season opener against Arp.

Waskom ISD was the first district in East Texas to have to shut down classes, just days after starting the school year.

