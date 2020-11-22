Woman airlifted to Tyler Hospital after vehicle rolls over in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after an SUV rolled over on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County.

According to the County Eagle, a crash happened on I-20 at the 515 mile marker at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

A family was traveling west on the interstate inside a Chevrolet Traverse and their rear tire blew out.

Multiple emergency departments arrived at the scene.

The two children and father suffered minor injuries, but the mother had to be airlifted and her condition is unknown.

The father said once the tire blew out they tried everything to control the vehicle, but the car started spinning and it rolled into the barriers separating the Eastbound and Westbound lanes, the County Eagle reported. The crash also created traffic for about an hour.

The case is still being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.