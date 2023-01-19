TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An Illinois woman was arrested in Texarkana on Wednesday for allegedly breaking into cars in an apartment complex parking lot.

At around 2:30 a.m., officers got a 911 call from a resident of an apartment complex on Summerhill Road, stating a man and woman were breaking into cars in the lot.

“Just as Officer Brady Cooper was almost there, the dispatcher relayed information over the radio that the suspects were now leaving in a small silver car,” Texarkana police said in a release.

The officer met a silver Chevrolet Malibu on Summerhill Road about a block away from the apartments and turned around to stop it.

“He immediately noticed that the woman driving the car was extremely nervous as they spoke and she was alone in the car,” Texarkana PD reported. “She gave him several different explanations about what she was doing at that hour – including that she was looking for an apartment to move into.”

Meanwhile, other officers reportedly found two vehicles that had been broken into and learned that one was missing a small black purse and the other was missing a PGISD Chromebook. According to officials, Cooper “could clearly see both of those items laying inside the car that he’d just stopped.”

23-year-old Marshayla Whitlock of Rockford, Illinois was arrested for two counts of burglary of a vehicle.

Whitlock was booked into the bi-state jail and her bond was set at $20,000. Stolen property was returned to the victims, police said.

“We are still working on identifying and arresting the man that was also involved,” Texarkana Police said.