Woman arrested after her 16-month-old was shot to death by another child in Polk County home

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Detectives arrested a woman on Monday in connection to the 2020 death of a 16-month-old child.

The baby died on Aug. 4, 2020 at the family home in the Wild County Subdivision, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Anna Marie Todd, 21, is the mother of the child. She was arrested on March 15, 2021 after she turned herself in. Officials obtained a warrant for Todd for injury to a child with intent serious bodily injury. This is a first degree felony.

Last year, detectives with the sheriff’s office were called to the residence because the 16-month-old child had a gunshot wound in the chest area.

An investigation showed that a firearm was left on a table next to the bed where the family was sleeping.

The child’s father went to work, while Anna Todd stayed with the children.

An older child picked up the firearm and shot the baby that was lying on the bed once.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and arrived at 10:30 a.m. They were pronounced dead at 10:35 a.m., wrote the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy was also completed at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The results were delivered to the Polk County District Attorney’s office along with information from medical examiners, evidence from the crime scene, and witness testimonies. Then, the arrest warrant for Todd was provided to law enforcement.

She was taken to the Polk County Jail and was released the next day on a $50,000 bond.

“Sheriff Lyons wishes to express to the public the importance of firearm safety and allowing child access to unsecured firearms inside your home. If any citizen wishes to receive professional awareness to firearm safety Sheriff Lyons ask that you contact his office at 936-327-6810,” said the sheriff’s office.