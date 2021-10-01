Woman arrested, charged in connection to July hit-and-run that left elderly woman seriously injured

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Texas police arrested a woman in connection to a July hit-and-run in a Super One parking lot.

26-year-old Lorin Molina was arrested late Thursday afternoon on charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury.

The incident happened July 2 when a smart car backed over an elderly woman in a grocery store parking lot, police said. TTPD said the woman was dragged several feet under the car before the driver put the car in drive and left, leaving the elderly woman hurt and laying in the middle of the roadway.

The woman had to be airlifted to a Dallas hospital with serious injuries, but is now on the road to recovery.

Store surveillance from the day shows that the car had a Texas license plate but it was not readable.

“Quite honestly, that wasn’t much to go on. The post that we did when it happened generated hundreds of tips over the last few months – all of which were followed up on but ultimately proved to not be the right car,” TTPD said in a Facebook post.

Last week, a tip came in broke the case. Using the tip, traffic investigators spent hours going through records that eventually led them to the car and identified Molina as the driver.

According to police, investigators discovered that the vehicle registration had been transferred to one of her friends who lives in Arkansas just a few days after the crash in July.