HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to sell timber from land that did not belong to her.

51-year-old Frances Charline Lee Cole allegedly convinced a logging company that she owned 42 acres in Hopkins County and entered into a contract to sell the timber. A timber deed was filed with the county clerk’s office and the logger paid a lump sum of $8,000.

Cole then reportedly backed out of the sale of the property, so when the logger returned to cut the tract, they learned they had been deceived.

“Essentially, the logger paid her for timber that wasn’t hers that she had no rights to sell,” said Jonathon Keller, Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Investigator. “Although our agency commonly advises landowners how to recognize and protect against cases of theft when selling their timber, landowners are not the only ones who should be diligent when entering timber sale agreements. All parties involved should have a thorough knowledge of who they are dealing with and have all the facts before entering contracts.”

An investigation by Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Investigators and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Cole on March 2. She was charged with theft of more than $42,500 and less than $30,000.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, timber theft can take on a variety of forms from harvesting timber without the landowners consent to entering into a formal agreement and not paying the full purchase price or even stealing timber or money from logging companies.

To report suspected timber theft or suspicious activity, call the Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Timber Theft Hotline at 1-800-364-3470.