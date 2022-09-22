JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – One woman was arrested for arson after a home in Jefferson burned “completely to the ground,” police announced.

The Jefferson Police Department arrested 37-year-old Letissue Mapps and took her to the Marion County Jail for arson and criminal trespassing on Wednesday.

Police responded to a house fire on 107 Alford Street around 10 p.m. and found Mapps to be a suspect during a preliminary investigation. Efforts to save the house were unsuccessful and it was a total loss.

The house was unoccupied and no one was injured in the fire, police said.

JPD thanked the Marion County deputy that assisted and the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department.


