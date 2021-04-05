Woman arrested for racing in Longview with 3-year-old child in back seat

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A woman is in custody after racing on the road.

The incident happened on April 3 around 12:43 a.m., according to the Longview Police Department.

A police officer was near W. Loop 281 and Gilmer Road. The officer saw that two cars were driving next to each other and driving at high speed. They were also trying to “outdistance each other.”

Later, law enforcement pulled one of the vehicles over. The driver was Demitrice Thompson, 25, of Gladewater.

Police also found the driver’s 3-year-old child was in the back seat. They were not wearing a seat belt or sitting in a child safety seat.

Thompson was taken to the Gregg County Jail for racing on the road and child endangerment.

In 2017, two people were killed after a racing incident in Longview.

“This is serious and the police ask that you report this when witnessed,” said Longview police.