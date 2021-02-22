Woman arrested in Athens for burglary of gas station, possession of meth

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested in Athens Sunday for burglary, possession of meth and other charges.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that 34-year-old Christie Diane Johnson was taken into custody after deputies responded to a call about a burglary in progress at a gas station.

Upon arriving at the scene, Deputy Parras took Johnson into custody. She confessed to having illegal items on her person.

When deputies searched her vehicle, they found three firearms, one of which was reported stolen out of Arkansas. Deputies also found a substance in the vehicle that they believed was methamphetamines.

Hillhouse said they also found a substantial amount of methamphetamines concealed on her person as she was being booked into the Henderson County Jail.

Johnson was charged with the following offenses: