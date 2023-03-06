LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested and has been named the “primary suspect” by police in a Sunday morning shooting at the Waffle House on Estes Parkway in Longview.

According to officials, police responded to the shooting incident around 6:30 a.m. and discovered Michael Bauchum, 30, “shot and critically injured during a domestic dispute.”

Bauchum was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, and Rashandra Godfrey, 37 of Longview, who was named by police as the primary suspect, was booked into Gregg County Jail for murder.