TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was arrested Friday on a warrant issued for her involvement in a fatal Rusk County crash in Feb. 2021 per officials.

On Feb. 27, 2021 at 1:48 a.m., troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on US-79, approximately 5.7 miles south of Henderson in Rusk County.

According to officials, Bradford was traveling northbound on US-79 and veered into the southbound lane where she struck Jose Gustavo Servin, 23, of Henderson. Servin was pronounced dead at the scene and Bradford was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.