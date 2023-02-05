LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday Feb. 5, Wesley House in Lindale celebrated a woman’s 103rd birthday. Dorothy Byerly celebrated her 103rd birthday at the facility along with her family and friends.

She was joined by everyone from her kids to her great grandchildren. Her party included balloons, cake and even a decorated door.

Dorothy has outlived all of her siblings, who all passed away around the same age as her. She says she has several influences that have helped her live her life this long.

Dorothy’s actual birthday is tomorrow, but she wanted to celebrate when all of her family and friends were available to celebrate with her.