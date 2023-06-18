LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview woman is getting ready to celebrate her 100th birthday soon.

Margaret Elaine Davis’s 100-year journey began in 1923. Together with her husband they raised five children. She has ten grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

“Well I’ve enjoyed life all along and I certainly am still blessing, because I know I am being blessed… And I know the Lord, as my Lord and savior, that’s what’s kept me going,” Davis said.

Margaret’s birthday is next Friday and she’ll be celebrating it with friends and family.