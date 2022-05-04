GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A female inmate in the Gregg County Jail passed away after having a “medical emergency” in her cell, officials said.

According to a press release, members of the GCSO and jailers responded to the emergency. Longview Fire/EMS was immediately contacted and responded to the North Jail Facility.

The woman was taken to a Longview hospital where she later died. Officials are not releasing her name until they can notify her next-of-kin, but they did state that she was being held on a murder charge and had been in the jail for 1,122 days.

The Texas Rangers have been notified and are conducting an investigation with the help of members of the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.