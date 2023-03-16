HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A woman is dead after a head-on crash on FM 229 near the 666-mile marker on Thursday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. when a 2008 Jeep SUV was traveling south while a 2005 Hyundai passenger car was traveling north, according to the Texas DPS.

The driver of the Hyundai reportedly traveled into the oncoming lane in a curve, where the two vehicles struck head-on, according to DPS.

Amanda Weaver, 43, of Crockett, who was driving the Hyundai, was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Jeep and their passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.