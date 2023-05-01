CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A woman is dead after a house fire early Monday morning in Cherokee County, authorities said.

Around 4:30 a.m. the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a house fire on Jackson Street in the Reklaw community, according to CCSO.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the residence engulfed in fire and were told that someone was inside the residence, CCSO said.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in for a fatality investigation. At about 9 a.m., a 59-year-old woman was found deceased in the residence.

Justice of the Peace Amber Hood ordered an autopsy.

Reklaw, Gallatin and Rusk Fire Departments responded to the fire along with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.