ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after a wreck on New Year’s Day on U.S. Highway 175 in Frankston.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 35-year-old Kristen Dehart of Pine Bluff was driving east on Highway 175 at 11:43 p.m. DPS said her 2023 Chevrolet Blazer crossed into the westbound lane and hit an oncoming 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup.

A preliminary crash report indicates that Dehart was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The other driver was treated on site and released. DPS is still investigating the crash.