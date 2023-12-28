LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after authorities said she aimed a gun at a Lufkin police officer Wednesday night.

According to officials, police were called to the scene at the Great Oaks Apartments around 6 p.m. where dispatchers were told two men were kicking at an apartment door.

The caller said they didn’t know where the men had gone, and officials said the officer scanned the area for suspects while walking to the caller’s apartment where they rang the doorbell.

“A few seconds later the door opened, and a person emerged, leading with a handgun,” police officials said in a statement. “The armed person was a woman, who was yelling and cursing while charging forward with the gun aimed toward the officer.”

Authorities said the officer fired four shots as they retreated from the armed woman, who then collapsed at the end of a staircase after being struck by the gunfire. The gun was secured, and officials said aid was rendered to the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead a local hospital soon after. Officials said the officer was not injured in the incident, and the investigation into who kicked the woman’s door is ongoing.