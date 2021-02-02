Woman dies after 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A woman from Palestine died after a two-vehicle crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to the wreck around 4:29 p.m. on Jan. 31. The incident happened at the intersection of SH19 and US 287.

A 2020 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on SH 19 and a 2013 Toyota Venza was traveling north on SH 19, according to DPS. As the cars got closer to the intersection of US 287, the Venza failed to yield the right of way to the Corolla. This resulted in the Venza hitting the front left of the Corolla.

Marie Hardin, 87, of Palestine, was driving the Corolla. She was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler where she was later pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace, for Precinct 1, Quincy Beavers Jr. The driver of the Venza was also transported to Palestine Regional Hospital with injuries, DPS wrote.

The crash is still being investigated.