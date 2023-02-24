LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A woman has died from her injuries after a Wednesday crash in the area of Judson Road and North Spur 63 in Longview.

According to police, a Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on Judson Road when the driver lost control and “began to spin into the path of southbound traffic where it collided with a Ford SUV.”

Officials said the driver of the Mustang, who was identified as Monica Brock, 43 of Daingerfield, was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries.