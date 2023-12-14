NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A fatal wreck on U.S. Highway 59 reportedly led to the death of a Nacogdoches woman involving an 18-wheeler on Wednesday.

According to a release from DPS, the preliminary crash investigation shows that around 2:40 p.m., a 2013 Honda Pilot was traveling north on U.S. Highway 59, near North Stallings Road on the “‘improved shoulder.”

Officials said behind the Honda was an 18-wheeler traveling north in the inside lane. Authorities said the driver of the Honda made an unsafe turn in front of the 18-wheeler and was struck.

The driver of the Honda, Thelia Seelbach, 63, of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was reportedly treated at the scene.