Woman dies in single-vehicle wreck in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Marshall earlier this week.

Marshall Police say that around 5:58 p.m. on Sunday, they responded to the accident near the intersection of Victory Drive and East Houston Street.

Officers determined that the driver of the vehicle “crossed over multiple lanes of oncoming traffic before driving into a wooded area.”

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was 63-year-old Lynda Moore Carter of Jefferson. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Marshall PD said the investigation into the accident is ongoing and they offer their condolences to Carter’s family.