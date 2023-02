A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman died in a Smith County crash after her vehicle flipped into a creek on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on County Road 431 around 4:45 a.m. about three miles north of Lindale.

Elizabeth C. Hare, 44, of Brownsboro, was heading north on the county road. DPS said her 2018 Toyota Corolla left the roadway, crashed into a guardrail and flipped into a creek. Hare was pronounced deceased at the scene.