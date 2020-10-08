Woman dies on impact during car crash in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- A woman died on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Lufkin today.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ellen Trout Drive, according to the City of Lufkin.

A woman was driving a Toyota Avalon on MLK, and she failed to yield the right of way to an 18-wheeler that was headed eastbound on Ellen Trout Drive. Her car was T-boned, so the 18-wheeler impacted the driver’s side completely.

The woman died on impact. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Billy Ball.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was riding with a passenger, and they were both taken to a local hospital where they were treated. They have now been released.

The crash is still being investigated, and the woman’s identity is expected to be released tomorrow.