LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Authorities are investigating after a woman in Longview was found dead on railroad tracks on New Year’s Day.

According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of North Fredonia Street for an “unknown problem.” When they arrived, witnesses reported a woman lying on the railroad tracks in the area of the 200 block of North Second Street.

Officers found the woman dead at the tracks, saying it appeared that she was “struck by a moving train.”

The Longview Police Department and the Union Pacific Railroad Police Department are investigating.