TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – After asking the public for help locating a woman with a felony warrant, it has since been released that she was arrested in Arkansas.

Emily Basiliere, 26, was arrested on Thursday in Arkansas on a felony probation violation warrant.

Texarkana Police said a hold has been placed on her for her Texas charge of publishing intimate visual material, and she will be extradited to Texas once her charges are taken care of in Arkansas.

According to police, Basiliere had told her victim “the police will never catch me.”