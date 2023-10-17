TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — A woman was hit by an oncoming train at the tracks near West 3rd Street and Lelia Street in Texarkana on Tuesday, according to Texarkana Texas Police Department.

The police department reports that the woman, 45, was struck by a train as she walked onto the train tracks and that the train engineer blew the train’s horn several times to alert her as the train approached, but the woman never reacted.

Emergency responders took the woman, who suffered a broken leg from the train, to the hospital where she’s being treated for non life-threatening injuries.